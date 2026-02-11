South Florida stays in a pretty quiet weather pattern as high pressure continues to keep things mostly dry.

Patchy fog could develop inland early in the mornings, so drivers should use caution if you run into areas of poor visibility. Temperatures expected to stay comfortable, with highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s and overnight lows in the 50’s inland and low 60’s along the East coast.

Another system late this weekend could bring a few more spotty showers, but nothing heavy or widespread at this time. Overall, it’s a mild and fairly uneventful stretch of weather ahead and we can definitely use the rain to bring relief from the drought that is underway.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7