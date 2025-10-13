Happy Monday, October 13, 2025, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great weekend. South Florida weather has been relatively quiet the last few days as some drier air was pushed in across the region. And even though there were a few showers late Sunday evening, most of South Florida remained dry throughout much of the day. This morning was no different as it started off on the quiet side with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A weak front that pushed through the area early Sunday has stalled south of us across the Florida Straits. South Florida is starting to see the drier air move in.

Today South Florida can expect temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 80s as a light breeze out of the northeast remains in place. While the entire region should remain mainly dry, a few sea breeze driven showers cannot be ruled out later this afternoon. Overall, a relatively quiet day should remain in place for South Florida. One thing worth mentioning is that the possibility of minor salt water flooding remains in place for low-lying, coastal areas of South Florida, especially during times of high tide. Meanwhile, a coastal flood advisory remains in place for the Upper FL Keys.

Looking ahead, South Florida can expect no major changes through the rest of the work week except that drier air will move in tonight and lingers through the middle of the work week. An area of high-pressure moving in from the northwest will strengthen and will cause our wind pattern to pick up and speed from time to time by the middle of the work week. Another weak front is forecast to push through the region on Thursday, causing the breeze to strengthen even more late week and bringing occasional showers through the region Thursday & Friday. Temperatures this week will remain mild in the mid to low 70s in the morning and afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s. For the upcoming weekend, our weather will be dependent on that lingering weak front and how far South it gets. This will determine how dry (or not) the weekend will be. Plenty of time to watch that.

Have a great day!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.