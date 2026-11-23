South Florida is starting Thanksgiving week on a quiet and comfortable note, but another round of heavy rain and potentially severe storms could arrive by Wednesday.

Monday looks mainly dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Patchy fog is possible early across inland areas, with afternoon highs in the upper 70’s to low 80’s.

Tuesday starts mostly dry, but clouds will increase and scattered coastal showers could develop later in the day as moisture returns.

Wednesday is our biggest concern. A developing low-pressure system in the Gulf could bring rounds of heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms. Early rainfall estimates suggest 2–4 inches across eastern metro areas, with locally higher amounts possible. The exact timing and intensity will depend on how the system develops.

Adding to the concern is the return of King Tides Tuesday through Thursday or Friday. Minor coastal flooding is possible, with moderate flooding possible around Wednesday morning’s high tide. Heavy rain combined with elevated tides could worsen flooding, especially in communities impacted by last week’s downpours.

The good news? Conditions should improve by Thanksgiving night as a front brings drier air into South Florida. Friday and the holiday weekend are looking much better, with lower humidity and more comfortable weather.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7