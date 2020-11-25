Quiet Pattern Into Thanksgiving

Local Forecast

South Florida look forward to nice weather on Thanksgiving Day with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Lows in the low 70’s and highs in the low to mid 80’s. Great conditions for an outdoor dinner at-home.

3-DAY FORECAST: Here's your forecast as we head into Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Today, spotty morning showers are possible with breezy conditions. Overall, it will remain sunny with low rain chances and comfortable temperatures near normal. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/FdtExCzoji — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 25, 2020

Long range models showing BIG changes for next week. A stronger cold front forecast to move through on Monday. Some showers and isolated storms possible ahead of the cold front. By Tuesday, we could be sporting our sweaters or jackets. Stay tuned!

TEMP TREND: Things are looking great during the week ahead! Temperatures will remain near normal and comfortable into the weekend. Early next week, a pretty strong cool down is expected with a 10-degree tempeature drop as our next front moves into South Florida. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ZhlKxQpRUy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 25, 2020

Tropics Update

Low pressure could separate from a cold front on Thursday and while it meanders over the Central Atlantic, acquire subtropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.

1 AM TROPICS UPDATE- Non-tropical low forecast to detach from a front. As it meanders over the Central Atlantic, it could gradually develop. NHC giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/9TcjJvl0Fr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 25, 2020

