Quiet Pattern Into Thanksgiving

Local Forecast

South Florida look forward to nice weather on Thanksgiving Day with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Lows in the low 70’s and highs in the low to mid 80’s. Great conditions for an outdoor dinner at-home.

Long range models showing BIG changes for next week. A stronger cold front forecast to move through on Monday. Some showers and isolated storms possible ahead of the cold front. By Tuesday, we could be sporting our sweaters or jackets. Stay tuned!

Tropics Update

Low pressure could separate from a cold front on Thursday and while it meanders over the Central Atlantic, acquire subtropical characteristics. The National Hurricane Center is giving it a low chance to form during the next 5 days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

