Quiet Pattern Could Turn Wetter This Weekend

We are officially halfway through the work week and it looks like the weather in South Florida will remain on the quiet end for today and Thursday. All afternoon thunderstorm activity will be focused across the Interior areas and across the Gulf Coast. But all of that will come to an end late this week & for the upcoming weekend as an upper level low pressure system currently over the Atlantic drifts towards South Florida.

Keep those umbrellas close later this week! An upper level low over the Atlantic, along with a few weekend disturbances, will leave a much better rain & thunderstorm chance starting Friday. #miami #FLL #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/TLagjCmcM8 — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2018

If this system holds together, rain & thunderstorm chances in South Florida are expected to remain on the higher end through the upcoming weekend. And speaking of the upcoming weekend…Fall officially begins on Saturday but South Florida will have to wait for that “Fall Feel” because temperatures will remain in the upper 80s each afternoon.

Fall is right around the corner! And although it begins this weekend, we will have to wait for that 'Fall Feel'. Afternoon temperatures this weekend will still be feeling like Summer. #miami #FLL #FLkeys pic.twitter.com/HPxKrMwKEy — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2018

Whether we are expecting rain this weekend or not, the good news is that the tropics are not as active as they have been in the last few weeks. Right now the National hurricane Center is keeping an eye on tropical wave over the Atlantic waters with little to almost no chance of tropical formation.

While the tropics are not AS active but we are keeping an eye on a tropical wave about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. Slight development is possible as it drifts West across the Atlantic waters before it moves over conditions less favorable for development. pic.twitter.com/COlLWgiKWr — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2018

And a non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to form this weekend between Bermuda and the Azores. After that time, conditions are expected to be favorable for subtropical or tropical cyclone formation while low meanders over the North Atlantic. No threat to land with this one.

Elsewhere in the tropics…a non-tropical low is forecast to form somewhere between Bermuda & the Azores this upcoming weekend. This system will meander over the Northern Atlantic. pic.twitter.com/VfbdWzEjQX — Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) September 19, 2018

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.