Quiet Pattern Could Turn Wetter This Weekend

We are officially halfway through the work week and it looks like the weather in South Florida will remain on the quiet end for today and Thursday. All afternoon thunderstorm activity will be focused across the Interior areas and across the Gulf Coast. But all of that will come to an end late this week & for the upcoming weekend as an upper level low pressure system currently over the Atlantic drifts towards South Florida.
If this system holds together, rain & thunderstorm chances in South Florida are expected to remain on the higher end through the upcoming weekend. And speaking of the upcoming weekend…Fall officially begins on Saturday but South Florida will have to wait for that “Fall Feel” because temperatures will remain in the upper 80s each afternoon.
Whether we are expecting rain this weekend or not, the good news is that the tropics are not as active as they have been in the last few weeks. Right now the National hurricane Center is keeping an eye on tropical wave over the Atlantic waters with little to almost no chance of tropical formation.
And a non-tropical low pressure system is forecast to form this weekend between Bermuda and the Azores. After that time, conditions are expected to be favorable for subtropical or tropical cyclone formation while low meanders over the North Atlantic. No threat to land with this one.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.