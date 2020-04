A weak front is making for a quiet pattern with seasonable temperatures through the weekend. Next week we will heat up as winds turn. Rain right now is not in the forecast.

NICE & SEASONAL- Temperatures will be near average through Monday. They get warmer by the middle part of next week. Enjoy! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/778ch8g0bc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 2, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7