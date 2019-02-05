Quiet Pattern

South Florida we couldn’t have asked for a better weather pattern. The forecast calls for high pressure to remain in firm control around the Southeast United States keeping us nice and quiet. Therefore, you won’t need the umbrellas or sweater for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be near average with lows in the low to mid 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s. Some areas could reach the 80 degree mark. The only change to in the forecast is the wind. Most of the computer models are showing that it will turn breezy to windy creating marine hazards through the upcoming weekend. Outside of a stray shower, it is looking wonderful. Enjoy!

