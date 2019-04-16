Quiet & Less Humid

South Florida high pressure is in charge keeping conditions quiet with lower humidity. This pattern will take us into Wednesday with a few coastal clouds moving in along an onshore breeze. Things start to change Thursday as high pressure slides farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing winds to veer out of the Southeast. This will bring up the moisture levels gradually and introduce a chance of showers. Right now, not expecting a washout, but spotty shower activity moving in from the Bahamas.

By Friday, computer models are insisting that a stronger front will be moving through the Florida Peninsula. Rain and possible storms through the evening and skies gradually clearing by Saturday morning. This will set the stage for a beautiful Easter Sunday!

High pressure is in charge today and it will keep lots of sunshine around. Mostly dry conditions expected with near average highs in the lower 80's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #miami #ftlauderdale #keywest #floridakeys pic.twitter.com/yAZDFIxVAg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2019

Pacific storm is brewing & forecast to travel East. The severe weather threat across the South & Central U.S. increases midweek. Main concerns: very large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain & isolated tornadoes possible. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/uiBSu49GUW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2019

Enjoy the quiet conditions South Florida. If the models are right, active weather with rain and possible storms returns Friday ahead of another cold front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0vhm7okAM3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 16, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7