Quiet & Less Humid

South Florida high pressure is in charge keeping conditions quiet with lower humidity. This pattern will take us into Wednesday with a few coastal clouds moving in along an onshore breeze. Things start to change Thursday as high pressure slides farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean allowing winds to veer out of the Southeast. This will bring up the moisture levels gradually and introduce a chance of showers. Right now, not expecting a washout, but spotty shower activity moving in from the Bahamas.
By Friday, computer models are insisting that a stronger front will be moving through the Florida Peninsula. Rain and possible storms through the evening and skies gradually clearing by Saturday morning. This will set the stage for a beautiful Easter Sunday!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7