South Florida expect another warm and quiet day with dry air filtering in. The deepest moisture for rain has shifted North with a weak front. Therefore, look for mostly dry conditions and highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

The pattern starts to gradually change over the weekend with another upper-level low (disturbance high in the sky) and front that will be drawing a plume of moisture from the tropics. Right now, it will likely be dry for Mother’s Day with a chance of seeing a few inland sea breeze driven storms in the afternoon.

By early next week, the pattern becomes increasingly unsettled with times of clouds and bigger downpours starting Monday. Models are showing a good amount of rain possible through Tuesday with rain chances going down mid-week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7