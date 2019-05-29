Quiet and Warm

Our weather remains quiet courtesy of high pressure keeping tropical moisture to South and fronts well to the North. Therefore, enjoy the unusually dry conditions because changes will happen gradually. Winds are forecast to turn more Southerly by Thursday allowing a few stray showers to move into the Florida Keys. Rain chances will stay low with the humidity and heat going up into the weekend. A few showers in spots possible as high pressure breaks down moving farther into the Western Atlantic Ocean, but we won’t introduce a typical rain chance of 30% until Monday.

Quiet day is expected with hot sunshine. Humidity, temperatures and moisture levels will slowly rise over the next couple of days. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/fA1VQnudE6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 29, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7