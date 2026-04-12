After a week of rounds of downpours and unsettled times — when South Florida experienced a widespread 1-2 inches of much-needed rainfall — quiet weather days return for this middle week of April.

Winds have been a theme the past couple days and will remain a theme, especially today into tomorrow. A strong area of high pressure to our north will fuel sustained winds up to 15-25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph out of the east these next couple days.

This will keep that rip current risk very high and contribute to poor marine conditions.

As high pressure weakens, winds will come down somewhat by midweek but that onshore breeze will still be present.

At least on land, the weather will be quite nice this Sunday! Expect sunshine and passing clouds, low humidity and seasonable highs in the low 80s.

Temperatures do slow and steadily heat up this week, however, so by the second half of the week highs will reach the mid 80s.

It’s all because of a dome of high pressure that will build and then park itself over the Southeast US this week.

Farther north, highs are forecast to be warmer than South Florida with record-breaking 90s across parts of the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic!

With this holding high in place these next 7+ days, that will lead to mostly dry conditions across Florida and therefore rain chances will be very low through at least next weekend.