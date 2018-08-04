Quick Weekend Showers

Easterly winds will continue to push quick showers in our direction this weekend. High pressure over the Western Atlantic is responsible for the onshore flow. These consistent winds will rough up the surf on Saturday.

If you are heading to the beach, you’ll see the red flags out. There is a high risk of rip currents through Saturday evening.

A nearby upper low and weak tropical wave will add moisture to our forecast on Saturday as they move west to the south of the State. But as these features exits, drier air will filter in. Expect isolated showers and storms on Sunday and for the first half of the work week. The return of southwest winds will bring scattered showers and storms back to our forecast by Thursday.

TROPICS

A non-tropical low over the open Atlantic waters has low chances of developing into a tropical system over the next 5 days.

