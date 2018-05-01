Quick Showers Possible

High pressure remains in firm control over the southeast United States and with a strong breeze being funneled in along the coast, rough seas continue. However, look for slight changes tonight. A handful of models show that we will tap into a small bank of moisture located over the Bahamas. The wind will help carry some scattered showers through Wednesday and then drier air moves in to finish off the week. Luckily with high pressure moving farther into the western Atlantic Ocean, the wind will start to subside by Friday.

As we look forward to the weekend, it will be warm with above average temperatures and also getting wetter. An upper-low is forecast to form, so Saturday looks steamy and Sunday with a better rain chance. We will just have to wait and see if the models are right.

South Florida we could tap into some moisture from the Bahamas tomorrow. Quick moving showers possible. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kwZhofRHzw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 1, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7