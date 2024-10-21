Our weather pattern remains pretty quiet with a chance of quick-moving showers through tomorrow.

Lighter breeze mid-week as another weak front approaches from the North with another high pressure area building across the mid-Atlantic region. Right now models are not showing the front completely clearing, but it should be mostly sunny and nice through the first half of the weekend.

Today in the Tropics

Oscar made landfall Sunday night over Eastern Cuba. It continues to weaken, but will eventually lift North and East away from the region. On the forecast track, it will move through the Southeastern Bahamas throughout the day on Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Warning in effect for Eastern Cuba and Southeastern Bahamas. The Central Bahamas are under a Tropical Storm Watch.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7