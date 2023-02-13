Cooler Air has returned to all of Florida but it’s not going to last very long. The cooling comes on the heels of a cold front that moved across the region Sunday morning. As Monday begins, south Florida will wake up to widespread 50’s and below average temperatures (for a real change). It may feel “extra chilly” since recent days have been running much warmer than usual!

For the time being, we’re also getting a sometimes-gusty wind. The general wind flow is from the northwest and that, too, is making it feel brisk by south Florida standards. Jackets will likely be necessary, at least at times, during the early part of the week. It’s worth noting that our bright afternoon sunshine will boost temperatures into the mild mid 70’s for a few hours.

If you like the weather on Monday, you’re in luck. Tuesday looks like a repeat! Don’t get used to the cooler conditions, though. After Valentine’s Day (Tuesday) temperatures will begin to rise again. What’s the reason? A sprawling area of high pressure will shift eastward and allow our winds to turn. As we get deeper into the midweek time frame, area winds will arrive off the Atlantic and a warming trend will begin. Daytime highs will easily return to the lower and middle 80’s for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.