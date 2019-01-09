Quick cold spell

Stubborn clouds were persisting Wednesday with another weather change on the way.

A strong cold front can be seen on the weather map, stretching across the region. The boundary is pushing south with clearing coming to south Florida overnight.

Bright and beautiful conditions are set to settle in, Thursday. Distant high pressure will make for dry and stable air, along with temperatures more than 10-degrees colder. Lows will fall to around 50-degrees. Daytime readings will struggle to reach 70, as winds drive down a brisk breeze.

The impacts of the cold front won’t last long. As the weekend gets underway, you’ll feel milder weather as winds flow off the Atlantic Ocean. The humidity will also rise, especially on Sunday. The long range forecast includes another downward trend in temperatures. That’s because another cold front is expected to arrive Monday morning. It’s worth noting that a few rain showers could move into south Florida late Sunday, ahead of the front.