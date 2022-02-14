A quick cold snap is taking shape over south Florida. The colder air is filtering in behind Sunday’s cold front. A northerly flow of air will have us feeling a chill on Valentine’s Day with morning lows ranging from the lower to middle 50’s (mainland areas). Even the Florida Keys will cool back to lows near 60 degrees. Of course, a stronger breeze will add to the cooling effect making it feel even cooler than the actual temperature reading. The chilly start to the week won’t last, though. As early as Tuesday, winds will switch around and signal a warming trend. The reason? High Pressure (centered well north of Florida) slides away and the clockwise flow will have our winds veering off the warmer ocean waters during the midweek.

More rapid-type changes are also in sight. From Tuesday through Wednesday, we’re expecting an abundance of clouds moving over the region. At first, these will simply obscure the sun. Into Wednesday, though, wetter conditions could return as showers quickly emerge off the Atlantic. The other notable change involves wind speeds as a windy pattern highlights the week as much as anything. Gusty winds should start cranking, especially near the coast, on Tuesday. These onshore winds will create marine hazards in the form of choppy water for boating and rip currents along all Atlantic beaches. Swimming isn’t advised. It’s not until Friday that winds actually subside. Finally, we’re looking at a fast return of warmer weather. Following the early week cool spell, temperatures will steadily warm up. Highs, by Thursday and Friday, will even surge into the lower and middle 80’s, which is well above our average high of 78-degrees!

