Our south Florida weather just made a “quick change.” On the heels of a stormy Monday, we’re reverting back to dry and pleasant conditions. The rain and storms that many areas experienced (Monday afternoon) was due to a passing Front. That Front is now heading away and will soon stall-out near Cuba. Behind the Front, south Floridians will be feeling some nice and mild air. It won’t feel steamy as it did when the work week began. The upcoming pattern is highlighted by High Pressure building back into the region. Tuesday will be about 5 – 7 degrees cooler from a turn in winds. For the midweek, it’s a northeast flow and comfortable ocean air will settle in for another extended stay. You’ll probably detect an increasing wind flow as we get closer to the weekend. That’s because a larger and stronger High Pressure area will get established. Gusty winds will be the trend along with continued mild temperatures.

