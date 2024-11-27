Happy Last Wednesday of November, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone is getting all final preparations done for the big day – Thanksgiving! South Florida continues to enjoy benign weather with mild temperatures and comfortable humidity levels so far every day this week. Temperatures each afternoon have reached the lower 80s with a more notable change during the morning hours as low temperatures have been climbing up the ladder into the upper 60s and low 70s. This morning was no different. Milder air across South Florida but at least it was quiet. And the dry air together with the mostly clear skies made for a stunning sunrise across South Florida.

Only one day away until Thanksgiving and many across South Florida are hoping for good weather today as last-minute preparations are underway. South Florida can expect no major change in the forecast on this last Wednesday of November as an area of high-pressure will still keep things quiet and conditions calm for us. After starting the day off in the 60s and low 70s, our afternoon high temperatures will once again reach into the lower 80s. Some South Florida spots may actually reach the mid 80s today. It is evident that we are undergoing a warming trend but at least it has been a gradual one. And since humidity levels still remain on the tolerable side, at no point has it felt uncomfortable so far this week. And neither will today. Rain chances will once again remain near zero under mostly sunny skies.

All of South Florida is probably wondering what we can expect for the upcoming holiday. n Despite having warming temperatures in the 60s each morning, humidity levels will still be very comfortable. Both on Thanksgiving and Black Friday afternoon, our temperatures will reach into the mid 80s. With the holiday right around the corner, all across South Florida are hoping rain will remain out of the forecast for the holiday. Right now, it looks like rain chances will remain near zero both days. So for those looking to celebrate outdoors this week, it should be safe to do so.



Looking ahead, after a warmer holiday week, a series of fronts are forecast to push through South Florida late week and weekend. Front #1 will be the weaker of the two fronts and will slide into South Florida late Friday into early Saturday. This first front is only forecast to bring a minor drop in humidity levels for the upcoming weekend. Then the second front looks to be the stronger of the two fronts and is forecast to swing through South Florida on Sunday. If this front completely clears South Florida, then we could be looking at cooler conditions in the 50s returning for the first few days of December!

Have a wonderful holiday week!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

