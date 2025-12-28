It’s been a beautiful and comfortably warm weekend thus far and that weather trend will continue into our Sunday. Big changes are ahead this week, however, with a prolonged and significant cool down on tap for South Florida to welcome the new year of 2026.

Before we get there, this Sunday will basically be a copy-and-paste forecast of Saturday. Expect sunny skies and just a few, fair-weather clouds developing in the afternoon with highs rising into the upper 70s to low 80s. Humidity will remain nice and low.

Temperatures tonight will then fall back down to the low to mid 60s for most locations courtesy of mostly clear skies and a light or calm wind.

Monday turns a touch warmer ahead of the incoming cold front. Expect sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

It’s not until Tuesday morning when the powerful cold front arrives, ushering in the reduction in temperatures. Tuesday will be notable cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s paired with a strong breeze and additional clouds.

The rest of the week will be downright cool — if not cold — for South Florida standards. Low temperatures the rest of the week will consistently fall into the 50s. The chill is poised to peak Wednesday night when temperatures could fall into the upper 40s.

For high temperatures the rest of the week, they will struggle to reach 70F on New Year’s Eve and Day before a gradual warmup takes place by next weekend. At least the sun will be out and shining throughout the week and the breeze will be light besides Tuesday.

You will want to have a jacket for your New Year’s Eve celebrations with a midnight temperature in the 50s!