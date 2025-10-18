The weekend is here and it will be off to a picture perfect start across South Florida!

Expect sunshine with some scattered clouds blowing onshore along the slightly weaker, easterly breeze. High temperatures will be fairly seasonable, topping off into the low to mid 80s, and humidity will be quite low, making it feel rather pleasant.

Given the onshore breeze all weekend long, that will keep the rip current risk high along all of our east coast beaches, so be sure to avoid the water if you’re not a strong swimmer and only swim at a guarded beach!

On Sunday and into the start of next week, moisture levels start to increase as the weak front that crosses through the area Friday morning lifts back to the north. This will introduce a better opportunity for some showers and definitely higher humidity. Temperatures will also be a bit warmer, reaching 86-87F in Miami.

It won’t be an overly wet forecast but expect times of passing, isolated to scattered showers early week with still lots of dry time.

By the second half of next week, rain chances should fall a bit courtesy of some drier air with an approaching front from the north. Depending on the progress of that front, we could be in for another drop in humidity by next weekend along with an increase in wind speeds.

Tropical update

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor two areas in the Atlantic basin for potential tropical development.

That includes a tropical wave with a low, 30% chance of forming over the Caribbean Sea next week. The exact track and evolution of this potential system is still unknown, so it’s worth monitoring across the entire Caribbean region. It’s currently no worry at all for Florida and the US.