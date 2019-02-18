President’s Day Warmth

Temperatures will be running above average through the rest of the week and that is because of high pressure forecast to hold stretching into the Bahamas and Caribbean. This will keep a weakening cold front to our North and winds out of the South to pump in the warmth and humidity. In fact, temperatures will be nearing record values for the Florida Keys. By Wednesday, winds bump up and look for hazardous seas. Rain chances will remain low through Friday.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7