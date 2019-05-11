Prelude to summer

Our south Florida weather is running “ahead of schedule” on this May date. Temperatures and humidity levels are on the rise so it’s seemingly summertime. Here’s a look at downtown Miami at sunset, on Saturday, with high cloudiness and haze.

The weather headlines say it all: more summer surging heat will be expected heading into the new week.

On Mother’s Day, forecast highs will soar to around 90-degrees with a few downpours possibly cooling things off, for a brief time (in spots).

The Sunday weather map shows that south Florida will still be under the direction of distant high pressure over the western Atlantic. That will promote a southerly air flow, with sea breezes forming and sparking showers and a few thunderstorms during the daytime heat.

Into Monday, the main change is the slow approach of a weak front (into north Florida). Eventually, the boundary could sag into central sections of the state. For our region close to south Florida, we’ll see increasing chances for storms, especially during the afternoon and evening time frame.