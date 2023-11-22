We’ve been running warm. For 3 consecutive days, Miami has warmed into the middle 80’s (5-degrees above average for this point in November). There’s more of it on the way. In fact, the warmest and most muggy-feeling day of the week will be on Wednesday. That’s when local winds briefly turn out of the south. That’s also going to provide an excellent chance for registering a record high, with the current record, in Miami, standing at 86-degrees. Meanwhile, plan on seeing a good amount of sunshine with dry conditions.

You might be thankful for some minor weather changes, beginning Thanksgiving Day. A weak front is forecast to slip across south Florida which could trigger some isolated showers. Thursday’s temperatures will tend to feel more seasonable, too. Highs will peak closer to 80-degrees with comfortable conditions holding throughout the holiday.

Sometimes frontal boundaries make a clean passage and we frequently see them race away. That won’t be the case with this particular front. Most of the forecast models show it “milling around” the region, stalling out near us for multiple days. The impact? Mostly cloudy skies will hold with scattered rain showers possible from Friday into the weekend. Hopefully that won’t slow you down for any Black Friday shopping plans you might have!

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.