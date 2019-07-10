Potential Storm #2 in Gulf

High pressure is building in from the Western Atlantic and that helping to draw in drier air and winds more off the ocean. Therefore, look forward to steamy morning sunshine and afternoon inland scattered storms. High temperatures in the low 90’s and feeling like the 100’s. Rain chances will be average between 30-40% into the upcoming weekend with the rip current risk at area beaches increasing.

As low pressure over the NE Gulf moves slowly West & away from Florida, our weather pattern gradually dries up. Typical rain chances return. Look for steamy sun, heat & spotty inland storms to develop. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Tyuln34fua — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2019

Potential Storm Two is expected to form by Thursday over the warm waters of the Northern Gulf of Mexico. On the forecast track, it is expected to approach the Central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend as a potential hurricane. Next name on the list is Barry.

Why Potential Storm Two? The reason The National Hurricane Center is calling this a “Potential Storm” is because it forecast to form very close to land areas and this gives residents along the Gulf states a heads up to prepare. The number two is because it will be the second storm of the season. Likely to get named Barry.

Advisories:

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Morgan City, Louisiana.

Potential Tropical System Two is expected to form by Thursday over the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Storm Surge & Tropical Storm Watches have been issued. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/J87LEornyW — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2019

During the next 72 hours. This disturbance is forecast to become a Tropical Depression Thursday morning, a Tropical Storm Thursday night, and a Hurricane on Friday.

On the forecast track, it is expected to approach the Central U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend as a potential hurricane. Next name on the list is Barry. @wsvn @7weather #flwx #stormstation pic.twitter.com/ux7WxEE8Qs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2019

Regardless of track and intensity, computer models are showing that tons of heavy rainfall will be spreading into Mississippi, Louisiana and Upper Texas coasts. Impacts will go well inland over the next 7 days. Preliminary forecast showing that Lake Arthur could receive over 20 inches of rain.

Latest model runs show that it will be a slow-moving system. The threat of heavy rainfall flooding, storm surge flooding & high winds is increasing. Parts of Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama & east Texas on high alert. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/iC4z7IVaF0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 10, 2019

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7