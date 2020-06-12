Potential for heavy rain & flooding this weekend

Weak cold front has stalled near the Florida Big Bend region and will gradually weaken on Saturday and dissipate late Sunday. Breezy Northeast winds behind the front will become lighter and out of the East late Saturday due to high pressure building across the area into early next week.

Deep tropical moisture is forecast to work into South Florida from the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico this weekend into next week. As a result, several rounds of showers and thunderstorms capable of producing torrential rainfall across the outlook area can be expected especially for the metro and coastal areas of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade Counties due to a south to southwest wind flow.

NWS may issue a Flood Watch for portions of South Florida sometime this weekend into next week.

Main message is to be weather aware!

TURNING STORMY SATURDAY- High pressure keeps the weather mostly quiet for today. By Saturday, tropical moisture beings to move in with showers and thunderstorms in the forecast around through the middle of the week. Flooding in spots possible. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/KqbOvadKkr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 12, 2020

