Today the daytime heat and moisture available in the air may provide enough instability for an isolated storm or two to develop during the peak of the afternoon temps. Heavy rain and gusty winds possible.

Moisture is moving in from the Gulf of Mexico and getting trapped over the region with a stalled front over North-Central Florida. Therefore, pop-up downpours with an isolated storm possible through mid-week.

Drier air arrives late week to lower our rain chances, but temperatures ramp up into the upper 80’s this weekend!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7