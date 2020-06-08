Plenty of Moisture

Florida is surrounded by Tropical Moisture. The atmosphere is like a sponge loaded with water. Any little squeeze and it can all come pouring down.

Over the next few days, we may get some breaks from heavy downpours, but they can pop up at any time.

Tuesday will see typical rain chances with the most activity happening in the afternoon near or just west of the Sawgrass Expressway / I-75 in Broward, and Krome and the Turnpike in Miami Dade. The Keys may also see a wayward storm.

By midweek, a wave nears South Florida and that could help aid in the development of rain across the NW Bahamas, Cuba, and South Florida. Thursday & Friday sees average rain chances but they skyrocket again for the weekend.

In the Tropics

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is no longer forecasting for Cristobal. It made landfall across Coastal Louisiana over the Weekend. This is the 3rd system so far this year. We had Arthur & Bertha in May.

The remnants of Cristobal will continue heading north across the Mississippi River Valley dumping a lot of rain in its path.

Here’s a wide view of the rest of the Atlantic Basin. Four tropical waves moving East to West. The one near the Lesser Antilles is causing some rain over the Windward Islands and Trinidad and Tobago. The area with the 10% is being watched by NHC.

They believe it could turn into an area of low pressure, but it really has a short window of opportunity to do so. If it were to develop, it would do so in yellow shaded area.

We’ll keep watching.