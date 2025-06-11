Upcoming weather will have you wondering if it’s actually June in south Florida! It’s typically our wettest month of the year. However, “not too much rain” is in the forecast over the next several days.

Our Drier weather can be attributed to two things: Another batch of Saharan Dust on the approach and building High Pressure over the Sunshine State. Having said that, the Sea breezes and daytime heat will manage to stir up some isolated activity. That should be focused on locations from the Everglades to the Gulf side of Florida, during the afternoon’s ahead. For Miami-Dade and Broward, there’s just a small chance (around 20%) of encountering a brief shower early in the day.

The main weather story, starting Thursday and lasting through the weekend and beyond, is the push of drier air and dust particles known as Saharan Dust. Ironically, we recently experienced this feature with a large and batch that started 1-week ago. This secondary episode won’t be as thick or significant but it’ll likely do the job of keeping rain to a minimum. Also, since the flow around High Pressure is east to west, we’ll be on the drier side of the state as Sea Breeze boundaries meet up.

The main goal heading into Father’s Day weekend is to keep Dad as “cool as possible” during this hot time of year. That means Air Conditioners will bear the brunt of responsibility for levels of comfort. Weekend temperatures will be slightly above average peaking near 90-degrees (yet hotter inland). Additionally, high levels of humidity will create a heat index above 100 (the “feels like” temperature) so that’s important to consider. Stay hydrated and seek shade during peak heating periods.

Finally, we’re in the second week of the Atlantic Hurricane Season. The tropics are quiet and will likely remain the same for the foreseeable future. It’s mostly due to extensive Saharan Dust areas that extend across much of the tropical Atlantic Ocean right now.

