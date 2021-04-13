Pleasant Sunshine

High pressure has regained control of our weather and it has been dry and very warm after the passage of a front. By midweek, winds pick up along the coast and could make for choppy seas once again. However, winds shift out of the South to draw up the heat and humidity for the weekend as highs soar to near 90 degrees. It will definitely be more Summer-like with our next best chance of seeing some showers on Monday.

SUNNY START with mild & muggy conditions. Temperatures are in the upper 60's to low 70's across Broward & Miami-Dade. Low to mid 70's in the Florida Keys. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/D68LdWulO2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 13, 2021

If you were curious about the streak in the sky last night, it does appears to be a meteor. A meteor is a piece of an asteroid or comet that burns off when entering into Earth’s atmosphere. There are over 200 sighting confirmations reported to the American Meteor Society. Also, 7 news viewer have been sending in amazing video of the site. However, whether it is a piece of the 2021 GW4 asteroid, is still in question. There is no official confirmation.

STREAK IN THE SKY- Over 200 sighting reports have come into the American Meteor Society over Florida, Northern Bahamas & Georgia. Viewer videos have been incredible. There is no official confirmation whether or not it is a piece of the asteroid 2021 GW4. pic.twitter.com/WHHeRvUhnv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 13, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7