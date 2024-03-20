Following a front that crossed through early Tuesday morning, a pleasant weather pattern has built in for the middle portion of our week across South Florida.

Temperatures this morning across most locations have been in the 60s with even some inland locations in the upper 50s! At Miami, this was the coolest morning of the month with a low temperature of 63F despite today being the first full day of spring.

Expect high temperatures this Wednesday in the upper 70s to around 80F under mostly sunny skies and with an easterly wind.

Temperatures tomorrow will then be fairly similar as today, although lows will be a few degrees milder. Additional clouds are in the forecast for our Thursday along with the chance for some spotty showers. Overall though, the pattern remains quiet.

That will dramatically change Friday into Saturday, though, as an area of low pressure develops over the Gulf of Mexico and tracks across northern Florida. That will lead to rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms and windy conditions during this period.

Model guidance remains in good agreement that a widespread 2-3 inches with isolated 4+ inch rainfall totals can be expected with this system.

Isolated strong to severe storms will also be possible, including gusty winds and a tornado or two.

By Sunday, conditions will improve with drier conditions while temperatures remain milder and near normal around the 80F mark for highs.