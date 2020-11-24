Pleasant Pattern Through Thanksgiving

Local Weather

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern over the next several days. It is a distant area of high pressure, so that will keep winds breezy to windy through midweek. By Thursday, winds relax enough and temperatures will be a touch warmer. Therefore, look for lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s and highs in the low 80’s with mostly sunny and dry conditions. Perfect weather for outdoor dinner plans on Thanksgiving.

Enjoy this weather South Florida, it will be quiet through the weekend. Next cold front approaches early next week. By Monday, chance of showers returns. Will we see a cool down? Still too soon to tell. Stay tuned!

Tropics Update

A broad area of low pressure located a couple hundred miles south of Bermuda is producing gale-force winds, along with showers and storms to the east of its center as it merges with a cold front. By late Wednesday or Thursday, the system could become separated from the front, allowing it to gradually develop as it meanders over the Central Atlantic. NHC giving it a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7