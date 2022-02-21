Comfortable weather is back, south Florida! It comes courtesy of a weak front that passed, on Saturday. When the holiday weekend began (before the front arrived), temperatures and humidity levels were higher than what’s typical. As Presidents’ Day begins, seasonal conditions have returned and that bodes well for most holiday plans. The only potential hazard? Onshore winds strong enough to bring a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. As a result, swimming could be dangerous during the early part of the week (at least).

A large and strong area of high pressure is in control of our weather for the time being. It’s been building into Florida from the western Atlantic, and it will keep us in a general easterly flow all week long. A gusty breeze will be one of the main effects, while temperatures only nudge slightly above average as the week continues. The next weather change won’t occur for several days (only once the high eventually weakens and slides away). That won’t happen until very late in the week. At that point, another frontal boundary may make its way into Florida with isolated showers. Long range models aren’t yet in agreement as to how far south this next front gets. Some very prominent models stall the boundary across central Florida (keeping us on the warmer side) while others suggest a minor push south. Regardless, it doesn’t appear to be a front that sends us much in the way of cooling. Instead, we’ll be more interested in its potential position because it could bring the return of rain. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.