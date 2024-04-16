Our beautiful “spring fling” continues. South Florida has been able to carve out a nice weather stretch due to stagnant High Pressure that’s centered east of the Bahamas. Temperatures have been steady (not too cool and not too warm). Also, a pleasant breeze has persisted, arriving directly off the ocean waters.

One of the favorite parts about the current pattern includes low humidity readings, keeping us comfortable. It’s how we started the week and how we’ll remain through the midweek. As we get closer to the weekend, though, there will be some subtle weather differences. Wind speeds will decrease as we transition from one High Pressure center to another. The Atlantic High will drift east while a new one “fills the gap” and forms over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. Along with calmer conditions we’ll continue with mostly clear skies and dry days. However, a developing southeast flow will tend to make it feel more muggy.

South Florida could benefit from some rain showers (after this lengthy dry stint) but that possibility won’t come for several more days. As we get into the weekend, moisture levels will creep up, gradually. Then, a front could settle into Florida by early next week setting off a few rain bands.

