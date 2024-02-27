Dry and pleasant pattern continues today as South Florida remains under the influence of high pressure in the Western Atlantic Ocean.

By Wednesday, high pressure will move further off over the Atlantic, and a low pressure system with its associated cold front will begin to push East across the upper Midwest of the U.S. This is going to turn winds more out of the South across South Florida, bringing warmer conditions with temperatures possibly making it into the low to mid 80’s mid to late week.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7