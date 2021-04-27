Pleasant pattern with near-average temperatures across South Florida.

High pressure centered off the mid-Atlantic states and weak front over the straits of Florida will keep winds on the breezy side. It could also drive in a quick-moving shower. However, it should be mostly dry through Thursday.

A gradual uptick in temperatures as winds turn from the East to South by Wednesday. This will help to draw up the warmth and humidity especially on Friday as highs get close to 90 degrees.

Another front will approach South Florida over the weekend and stall out pumping plenty of tropical moisture from the Caribbean. Therefore, chance for rain increases. More clouds will be around and it may be not be as hot.

QUIET START, but a quick-moving shower on the breeze possible throughout the morning. It will be a mostly dry day. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/zh9bwwOPQk — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2021

NEAR-AVERAGE temperatures expected through Wednesday. As winds turn more out of the South, it will get hotter late week. Highs could be near 90 degrees on Friday. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/W2GyK6vWlv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 27, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7