Pleasant Pattern

Pleasant pattern with near-average temperatures across South Florida.

High pressure centered off the mid-Atlantic states and weak front over the straits of Florida will keep winds on the breezy side. It could also drive in a quick-moving shower. However, it should be mostly dry through Thursday.

A gradual uptick in temperatures as winds turn from the East to South by Wednesday. This will help to draw up the warmth and humidity especially on Friday as highs get close to 90 degrees.

Another front will approach South Florida over the weekend and stall out pumping plenty of tropical moisture from the Caribbean. Therefore, chance for rain increases. More clouds will be around and it may be not be as hot.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

