Pleasant Pattern

High pressure will continue to dominate our weather pattern for the rest of the week. A gradual warming trend will take place on Wednesday and Thursday as winds turn off the ocean. Computer models are showing another cold front moving through the area Thursday night into Friday morning. This front will move in unnoticed maintaining our nice weather through most of the weekend.

Temperatures will be near average on Thanksgiving Day. Lows in the upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s. Plenty to be thankful for. While most of the country will impacted by multiple storm systems, we will be mostly dry.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7