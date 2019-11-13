Pleasant Feel

A front has barely crossed through South Florida, but it has done enough to knock down temperatures to seasonable values. Lows ranged in the upper 60’s to low 70’s along the East Coast.

As the front will remain nearby, a chance of scattered showers sticks around. However, Friday will be the wettest day this week as a much stronger front moves through.

Computer models are showing that once this next front arrives, the coolest air of the season will filter into the region. In fact, morning lows could fall into the upper 50’s around interior portions to low 60’s along the East Coast. The Florida Keys will be well into the 60’s.

