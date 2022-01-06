A front lifted North across South Florida yesterday bringing warmth and some coastal showers and then pulled away bringing temperatures back to where we should be this time of year. Overall, it will be beautiful and mostly dry.

Changes happen on Friday as another front (weak cold front) moves down the Florida Peninsula. Clouds expected to increase with a chance of showers. Most models show the front stalling to our South and high pressure building in across the Southeast United States. This will make winds breezy to windy and keep a small chance of seeing quick-moving showers over the weekend. No temperature change expected.

By Monday, another cold front moves in and could produce more areas of rain. However, this one promises to knock temperatures down to near-seasonal values starting Tuesday through Thursday.

FINE DAY- It promises to be dry with plenty of sunshine today. Tonight clouds increase as another weak cold front approaches from the North. Few showers possible Friday & through the weekend as front stalls to our South. No temps. change expected. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/63x9YVJb18 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) January 6, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7