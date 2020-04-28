Pleasant Day

High pressure is in control and keeping temperatures near average with low humidity. By tomorrow, it slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean to help temperatures and humidity slowly rise. It will also open up the avenue for the heat to be turned on Thursday and a front to approach from the North. Showers and isolated storms possible during the day Thursday. Front clears Friday and another area of high pressure builds in from the Gulf of Mexico.
The weekend should be nice, dry and seasonable. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7