Pleasant Day

High pressure is in control and keeping temperatures near average with low humidity. By tomorrow, it slides East into the Western Atlantic Ocean to help temperatures and humidity slowly rise. It will also open up the avenue for the heat to be turned on Thursday and a front to approach from the North. Showers and isolated storms possible during the day Thursday. Front clears Friday and another area of high pressure builds in from the Gulf of Mexico.

The weekend should be nice, dry and seasonable. Lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s. Highs in the mid to upper 80’s.

PLEASANT PATTERN- Seasonable temps. & low humidity around. Tomorrow temps. will moderate as high pressure slides East. This will open up the avenue for a front to approach & produce showers & storms Thursday. Nice & drier for the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/6ujHN4ABtU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 28, 2020

Stay safe, healthy and informed with 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7