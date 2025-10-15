A pretty pleasant day is ahead with high pressure in charge across the Southeast U.S. Winds are set to increase out of the Northeast and get gusty between Thursday and Friday as another weak front approaches. This could actually drive in some additional moisture. There is a chance of seeing coastal shower in the forecast. The weekend should be nice and breezy with a mainly dry conditions.

In the tropics we only have Tropical Storm Lorenzo and it is barely holding on. The National Hurricane Center is stating that it should fall apart in the middle of the Atlantic by Thursday.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7