A cold front is moving through this Saturday morning across South Florida, set to unleash picture perfect weather behind it just in time for our weekend.

This front will completely cross through and clear to our south by 8AM, leading to a shift in winds out of the northwest and will gradually flow in cooler temperatures.

This morning will remain mostly cloudy with a lingering stray shower. Then the sunshine will come out in full force midday, with skies remaining clear all the way through Sunday night with clouds hard to come by.

Highs this Saturday will be below average in the mid 70s at most locations, although a few areas will top off a little warmer in the upper 70s.

The chill then peaks tonight and it will feel a little cooler due to the breeze. Widespread lows are forecast to be in the 50s across South Florida and in the upper 50s to low 60s across most of the Florida Keys.

Lows in the 50s will continue through Monday before winds veer back off the water starting Monday afternoon, lasting through the rest of next week.

That means this chill will be short-lived. Highs at the start of the week Sunday and Monday will be very pleasant and below normal in the mid 70s. Then by Wednesday or Thursday, highs in the low 80s are forecast to return.

At least over the next seven days the weather pattern is looking nice and quiet. Sunshine will dominate through Tuesday, then clouds will become more of a common feature once again starting Wednesday. The onshore breeze could every once in a while also drive in a spotty shower.