A very nice weather pattern has set up shop across South Florida just in time for the weekend — quite the contrast versus last weekend when we dealt with record rainfall and strong storms Friday into Saturday!

Expect times of sun and clouds throughout our Saturday — more specifically partly cloudy skies in the morning, then cloudier periods during the afternoon. The breeze will continue to lighten up especially across our inland areas while humidity stays low. Forecast high temperatures are in the upper 70s to around 80F.

Then on Easter, the forecast is looking EGG-celent! It will be cool-ish to start the day with most of Miami-Dade and Broward in the 60s and warmer in the Florida Keys into the 70s. Temperatures will then warmup into the low 80s for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

This nice and dry weather pattern will hold for the start of next week with partly cloudy skies but temperatures and humidity will start to increase as high pressure that was nearby over the weekend becomes distance and tracks farther away across the Atlantic Ocean.

This will allow for temperatures to soar through midweek, with the peak heat on Wednesday. Some locations could hit 90F then along with the chance for showers and storms depending on the timing of our next front.

This front should cross through by Thursday, dropping out high temperatures back to near-average in the low 80s for the end of next week.