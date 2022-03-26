A rather perfect weather weekend is in store for South Florida on Saturday and Sunday. Following a cold front, which brought early-morning showers on Friday, drier air has filtered in with high pressure building in over the Gulf of Mexico.

This high and drier, cooler air flow will lead to abundant sunshine this Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80F across the Miami and Fort Lauderdale metro areas. The Keys will be a tad cooler into the mid 70s with a couple clouds around. The air will also be dry and winds will be fairly light, making it feel very pleasant out there.

Temperatures will drop tonight, into the mid to upper 50s across most mainland South Florida locations. Typically, our last sub-60F low temperature occurs on April 3, so this cold is not unusual but as we get into the warmer portion of the year, these cool mornings will come to an end.

Warm days with highs near 80F today will be followed by a cool night tonight. Lows will drop into the 50s across most of South Florida (minus the Keys). pic.twitter.com/dBbYUj9UEz — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) March 26, 2022

Sunday is looking like a duplicate as Saturday with tons of sunshine, low humidity and light winds. Highs will also be in the mid to upper 70s across most locations, with a couple spots topping off at 80F. A zero-percent rain chance will remain in place as well.

Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually warm up to the mid 80s by Wednesday as the wind shifts out of the east and southeast as that high pressure moves from the Gulf of Mexico to the Atlantic Ocean. The weather should stay dry through at least Wednesday, then a new storm system may approach by Friday, possibly bringing the return to showers and storms.