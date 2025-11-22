Happy Saturday, South Florida!

This Weekend is looking fantastic with lots of sun as high pressure dominates our weather pattern over the sunshine state.

Saturday and Sunday both look like great beach days thanks to light winds and a low rip current risk

Temperatures will be warmer than average this weekend with highs in the 80s, but I doubt anyone will be complaining. The night looks comfortable with lows in the 60s.

The travel forecast looks good overall this weekend with minor weather related delays in Texas and along the northern Gulf Coast.

Looking ahead, a weak front will approach from the north early next week, but probably won’t make it to south Florida. Overall, the weather looks nice to start the week with mostly sunny skies, highs in the 80s, and a slight chance of a sprinkle.

Our next real chance a cold front comes Thanksgiving day. This will bring a chance for a few showers for Thanksgiving into Black Friday.

Taking a closer look at Thanksgiving, it’s looking warm with highs in the 80s. Clouds will be on the increase ahead of the front with a chance of showers and I wouldn’t rule out a rumble of thunder either.

Unsettled and breezy conditions could linger into next weekend.