PICTURE PERFECT THANKSGIVING

It was a picture perfect day for us. Humidity levels remained lower than usual, morning temperatures were comfortable and no rain in the forecast. Barely any clouds out there through much of our Thursday. Afternoon temperatures did warm to the mid 80s across some spots but I don’t think many of were bothered by the warmth since all other details about the day we’re absolutely perfect.
At the surface, high pressure will keep control of the weather pattern next few days. This will help keep conditions quiet. Meanwhile, dry air the mid/upper levels of the atmosphere has moved in across all of Florida. This will help keep those bright blue skies we love so much! Winds will veer out of the Northeast as we end the work week. This means that Friday we could see a bit more of a breeze with another day of comfortable conditions.
And speaking of Friday…many of us will be heading out early looking for Black Friday deals. Temperatures in South Florida will be nice…starting the day in the mid to lower 60s. And even though afternoon temperatures reached the mid 80s on Thursday, temperatures on Friday afternoon will be a bit more on the seasonal side. We’re talking afternoon high temperatures in the lower 80s under bright blue skies and very few clouds in the sky.
As we round the corner into the weekend, South Florida will undergo a gradual and very slight warming trend. Winds will veer out of the Southeast as high pressure moves farther offshore. This will also help a bit more humidity creep back into the forecast. Don’t worry… this warm-up won’t be in vain!
A cold front is forecast to reach South Florida on Monday afternoon. Ahead of the front temperatures will warm and we could even see a few showers late Sunday into Monday. Behind the front, South Florida will see temperatures in the 50s as early as Tuesday morning with many spots possibly reaching the 40s on both Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. This cooldown has the potential to be the coldest air of the season so far!