Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by loved ones. Weather across South Florida has been quite nice through the last few days and it looks like we will continue with these pleasant weather conditions through the next few days. This morning we woke up on the quiet side while morning temperatures dropped into the mid to lower 60s once again.

South Florida has been stuck in a weather pattern where every few days a front comes through our area (and I’m sure not many people are complaining!). And today will be no different. A front that pushed through south Florida early this morning came through our area quietly once again. Limited moisture was associated with this front while drier air and a building high-pressure system began to move into our region once again. However not much too far behind, another front will be pushing through our state by the end of the weekend.

While we are not expecting a significant drop in temperatures, this morning’s front will continue to bring nice conditions for South Florida. Today we can expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. A picture perfect day is expected across our area and it looks like it won’t be the last one.

The latter part of the weekend promises similar weather conditions except that our afternoon high temperatures may be about a degree or two warmer than today. However low rain chances and low humidity will continue across our area ahead of another front that is forecast to reach South Florida early Monday. So if you have any outdoor plans this weekend, it’s a green light for any activities you may have planned.

After a nice weekend, the second front eventually reaches our area early Monday (as mentioned above). Once again, this front will come with limited moisture, however, some showers offshore (especially over the Gulf of Mexico) cannot be ruled out. This front will once again bring a reinforcing shot of cool air across South Florida. As far as our temperatures are concerned, some inland spots could see the 50s on Monday AM while many South Florida locations will easily drop into the 50s Tuesday morning Afternoon high temperatures will remain comfortably in the 70s. These nice weather conditions look to stick around through much of the upcoming work week. South Florida is finally feeling the pleasant conditions that fall has to offer.

Enjoy the rest of your long holiday weekend!

Erika Delgado – Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

