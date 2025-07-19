Yes, it will be hot but for July standards, it will be a picture perfect weekend featuring lots of sunshine and dry conditions.

Both days this weekend will feature mostly sunny skies and only the chance for a spotty shower.

Forecast highs will be in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures topping out into the low to mid 100s Saturday and Sunday.

It will then turn a touch hotter early next week with some locations likely reaching the mid 90s. This will occur as moisture levels increase associated with a nearby disturbance.

This will therefore increase our rain chances with scattered showers and storms possible at times next week, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropical update

There is a new area to watch for possible tropical development — this time over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It has a low, 20% chance of forming as it travels west. It’s not a concern to the US at this time as it is forecast to encounter less favorable conditions next week.