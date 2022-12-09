Happy Friday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! South Florida has been quite lucky as we continue to reap the benefits of the dry season. High pressure has been in control of our weather pattern while dry air has remained in place over Florida. That, together with a northerly wind component, has left conditions across South Florida rather pleasant. And this morning was no different. Temperatures started off in the upper 60s to near 70° while we enjoyed comfortable humidity levels once again.

Another beautiful day is expected across South Florida with clear blue skies, mild temperatures, comfortable humidity levels, and most importantly, low rain chances. High pressure will stick around and will act as a roadblock from allowing any storm systems or fronts to reach our area. And the quiet conditions are not just for South Florida, but for the entire state. Wind speeds will decrease (compared to earlier on the week), however, the risk of rip currents will remain elevated across area beaches due to a swell produced by a large area of low pressure in the central Atlantic that the National Hurricane Center was previously watching earlier this week.

As we head into the weekend, conditions look to be very nice, especially on Saturday. Slightly drier air is forecast to move into South Florida, which means our weekend will start off with those beautiful blue skies we like to see. This means plenty of sunshine to go around. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s while humidity levels remain comfortable. If you are heading out to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Winterfest boat parade on Saturday evening, it looks like conditions will be picture perfect. On Sunday, a few clouds may move into our area during the second half of the day as a pocket of moisture tries to approach South Florida. But other than a spotty shower or two, rain chances remain spotty to isolated in nature.

Looking ahead to next week, high pressure will still remain nearby and will continue to block storm systems from actually reaching South Florida. That means that other than a few spotty showers (especially near the coast), conditions should remain rather benign and quiet. But by the middle to end of next week, high pressure may begin to break down, and this will allow a front to begin to move into our state. The question is, will high pressure weaken enough to allow the front to reach South Florida? Some of the models are saying yes, however, there is still some disagreement as some of the forecast weather models are now saying that the front will not reach South Florida. Regardless, expect wind speeds to increase by the end of the week with the potential for a little more in the way of moisture (and possibly a front!) to move into South Florida.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

