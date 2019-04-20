PICTURE PERFECT EASTER

Happy Easter, South Florida!

After a Friday’s cold front brought showers and thunderstorms across all of South Florida, a second cold front is expected to bring us a refreshing change for the latter part of the weekend. A cold front that is expected to cross South Florida overnight into Sunday morning will finally bring that cooler and drier air we have been waiting for in over a month!

As winds shift out of the Northwest overnight, a drier air mass will slowly move in, allowing temperatures to continue to drop to below average readings. And while temperatures won’t actually be “cold”, South Florida will most certainly feel the difference…Especially after the heat we have been experiencing so far this Spring!

Sunday morning in South Florida will actually be feeling more like late winter as overnight low’s drop into the low 60s across much of the region. And as if the welcoming temperatures weren’t enough, humidity levels are also expected to drop significantly. This means South Florida will finally receive that RELIEF FROM THE HEAT we have been waiting for.

Easter Sunday will be full of sunshine and dry air so a green light has already been allocated for any outdoor activities. Sunday’s conditions in South Florida will be THAT nice!

High pressure will move in behind the front and will remain in control of the weather pattern for quite a few days. That means the upcoming work week will start off just as pleasant as the weekend ended…plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low humidity. Not too shabby for this time of year!

As the week progresses, High Pressure will slowly begin to shift East towards the Atlantic waters. This will allow the ocean breeze to return to the forecast, which will allow temperatures to slowly rebound and for moisture to slowly creep back into the forecast. Afternoon temperatures will be back in the mid 80s by the end of the week!

Speaking of the end of next week, it looks like another front approaches South Florida as we round the corner into next weekend. This will help bring showers back to the forecast as well. But there is plenty of time from here to then. Lets enjoy the rest of our holiday weekend and this beautiful weather pattern we’re about to embark on.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.